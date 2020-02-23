Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 2,215 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 200.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.97 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Cfra boosted their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

