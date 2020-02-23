Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $352,000 Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $83.72 on Friday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

