Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,701. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $365.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

