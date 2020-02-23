Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,901,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 554,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,574.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,214 shares of company stock worth $11,249,188. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $124.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

