Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $223,461,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 over the last three months.

A stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

