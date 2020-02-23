Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS opened at $293.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

