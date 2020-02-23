Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 96.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $21,719,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of PAYX opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.