iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 128,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

