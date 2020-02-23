iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAI. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAI stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $72.96.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

