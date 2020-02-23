J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Position Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 562,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.15% of J2 Global worth $52,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at $4,677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in J2 Global by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in J2 Global by 209.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in J2 Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $95.18 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.