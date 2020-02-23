Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,253 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Irhythm Technologies worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 267,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,777 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,931,000 after purchasing an additional 52,033 shares during the period.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at $19,602,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. William Blair began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $88.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Irhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.