Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 238,429 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 238,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,232,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,831,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 400,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $299,506.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,096 shares in the company, valued at $493,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $952,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNST shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

CNST stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

