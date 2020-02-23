Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,721 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 2,709.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,805 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 486.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,402 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,705,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,794,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,948 shares of company stock worth $11,599,829 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

NYSE:PINS opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.94. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

