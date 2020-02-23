Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 2,988,077 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,548,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after buying an additional 44,549 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at $445,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,986 shares of company stock valued at $981,687. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

