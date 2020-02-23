Jennison Associates LLC Buys 11,903 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

In other Waste Management news, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $5,129,387.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,782.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,437,100 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $124.56 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.89 and a 200 day moving average of $116.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

