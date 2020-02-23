Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.42% of ProSight Global worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PROS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProSight Global in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ProSight Global in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PROS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROS opened at $14.06 on Friday. ProSight Global has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20.

ProSight Global Profile

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

