Jennison Associates LLC Has $11.18 Million Stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,281 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.52% of EVO Payments worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 262,966 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,927,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 132,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 216,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 99,355 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. EVO Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 356,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,919,582.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $496,480 in the last ninety days. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.