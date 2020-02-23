Jennison Associates LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237,259 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $299.40 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

