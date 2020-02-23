Jennison Associates LLC Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135,617 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Insulet worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 328,620 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 97.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,438,000 after purchasing an additional 258,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 2,469.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,756,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 116.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 138,443 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Cfra began coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.06.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $212.31 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $80.43 and a 1 year high of $219.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

