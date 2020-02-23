Jennison Associates LLC Invests $8.95 Million in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 305,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.11% of Stoneridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 279.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRI shares. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $818.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

