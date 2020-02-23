Jennison Associates LLC Invests $9.07 Million in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

Shares of Y opened at $788.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $600.23 and a one year high of $847.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.35) EPS. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 46.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

