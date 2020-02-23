Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 260,743 Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 580,106 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 260,743 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 34.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 228.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FFWM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Foundation Inc has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $751.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

