Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 61,307 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND opened at $100.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $692,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.