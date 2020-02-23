Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,213 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $1,475,922.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,829,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,821,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MORN stock opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $166.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,440,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,401,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 273,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 69,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 50,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

