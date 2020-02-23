Kelly Steckelberg Sells 11,067 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,136,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $841,645.35.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $744,034.41.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.