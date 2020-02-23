Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,544 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Kontoor Brands worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 241,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $38.78 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

