Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00.

Shares of WSM opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Barclays began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

