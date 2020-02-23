Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $7.03 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 172,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $318,183,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,968.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,826.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

