Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Masco by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

