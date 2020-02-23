M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 295 ($3.88).

Several brokerages recently commented on MNG. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on M&G in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 244.60 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. M&G has a one year low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

