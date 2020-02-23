Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Trimmed by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

MCHP stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

