Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 35,000 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,060,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

