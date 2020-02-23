Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Receives $10.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

MR stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Montage Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Montage Resources by 27.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Montage Resources by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Montage Resources by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

