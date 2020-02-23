Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,658 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.37% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 308.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NSSC opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $661,251.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $596,507.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059 in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

