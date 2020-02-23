NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives $66.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NextCure by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. NextCure has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

