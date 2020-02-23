Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

In other Nordstrom news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.