Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.48.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

