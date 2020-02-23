Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives GBX 1,596.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,596.17 ($21.00).

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXIG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,610 ($21.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 951 ($12.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,581.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,429.47. The firm has a market cap of $924.49 million and a P/E ratio of 26.35.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

