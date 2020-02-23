Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Paycom Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $300.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.86. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

