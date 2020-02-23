PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 498,625 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.22% of PGT Innovations worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 95.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of PGTI opened at $17.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

