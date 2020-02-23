Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 138.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,043 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phreesia by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

In other news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,563,949 shares of company stock worth $64,266,151 in the last quarter.

NYSE:PHR opened at $34.13 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

