Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of Profire Energy worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 211,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Profire Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFIE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

