R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,920 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,779 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of R1 RCM worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in R1 RCM by 15.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 263.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 167,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in R1 RCM by 87.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 138,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. R1 RCM Inc has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 156.52%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

