RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. RadNet Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDNT. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti lifted their target price on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

