Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,168,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 81,428 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,069.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RRC opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $822.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

