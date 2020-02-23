Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) VP Sells $1,525,360.72 in Stock

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $222.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $169.64 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTN. Cfra upped their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

