REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.39% of REX American Resources worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 106.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 85,039 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,863,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 220.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at $382,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

NYSE:REX opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $501.52 million, a PE ratio of 121.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. REX American Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.91%.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.