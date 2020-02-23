Roy Benhorin Sells 16,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Roy Benhorin sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,521,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,797.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roy Benhorin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Roy Benhorin sold 42,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $4,499,726.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,960.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,345 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after buying an additional 890,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,812,000 after buying an additional 806,897 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

