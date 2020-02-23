Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RYDAF stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

