Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Richard D. Odell Sells 12,000 Shares

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $103.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Saia by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Saia by 78.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

